3 years house arrest for #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile
Bonginkosi Khanyile was charged with public violence and failing to comply with a police order during the height of the 2016 nationwide student protests.
DURBAN - Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile has been handed down a suspended five-year sentence and a R5000 fine bringing an end to just over two years of this matter hanging over his head.
Khanyile was charged with public violence and failing to comply with a police order during the height of the 2016 nationwide student protests.
The Economic Freedom Fighters student leader pleaded guilty to all the charges and stands to face spending three years in prison if he does not pay the fine or is unable to do so.
Some of the damning evidence against Khanyile includes a video showing him throwing rocks at police officers during one of the students protests at the Durban University of Technology’s campus.
On Monday, Magistrate Sizwe Hlophe handed down judgment, ordering that the Fees Must Fall leader be placed under house arrest for three years and must pay R5000.
Khanyile was also a part of a walk by other Fees Must Fall activists from Durban to the Union Buildings where a call for clemency was made to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
