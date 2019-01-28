2 Manenberg Primary learners stabbed during altercation
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says a caretaker who tried to break up the fight was also injured.
CAPE TOWN - Two Manenberg Primary School learners have been stabbed during an altercation on Monday.
Both pupils are in grade 6.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says a caretaker who tried to break up the fight was also injured.
“Two grade 6 learners from Manenberg Primary School were involved in an altercation in the classroom on Monday. One reportedly tried to stab the other learner with a pair of scissors. The teacher managed to take the pair of scissors away from the learner, he ran away and came back with a broken bottle and stabbed the other learner. It is reported that both learners have stab wounds.”
Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape Department of Education has noted several incidents of violence at schools.
Schools have allegedly been set alight by learners and there have been stabbings.
At Selborne College in East London, a learner was left with severe injuries in his face.
The department’s spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said: “We have activated programmes that are tailor-made or geared towards educating learners about violence. We believe that it's in our system to create an understanding that violence does not solve any issue.”
The department says all learners involved in the Selborne College incident have been placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
