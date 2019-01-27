Zuma says a vote for the opposition is a gamble

Zuma kicked off his day on this final voter registration drive weekend in the North West by joining the Methodist Church, where the congregants prayed for him and the government.

He then moved to a walkabout in the Winnie Mandela informal settlement in Bekkersdal where he has told residents the African National Congress has learnt from its mistakes

Speaking in isiZulu, Zuma told community members that a vote for the opposition is a gamble, describing the opposition a having a bark with no bite.