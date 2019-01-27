Zondo commission, Sanef reach common ground on leaked testimonies

Last week, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo criticized the media for publishing portions of Angelo Agrizzi before the witness gave his testimony at the inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) and the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture have reached the common ground after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo slammed the leaking and publication of Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony.

Last week, Zondo criticized the media for publishing portions of the former Bosasa COO before the witness gave his testimony at the inquiry.

Sanef had a meeting with the commission on Friday to raise concerns on a regulation prohibiting the media from accessing documents already in the public domain.

Commission spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela says both parties will look at the implications of the matter: “The commission indicated that it will release witness statements to the media when they have dealt with all matters covered. However, an exception may be made for a statement to be released to granted credible journalists permission to have access to the statement or documents prior to witnesses giving evidence.”

The inquiry resumes on 28 January.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged on Sunday morning that the family of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson has reportedly been desperate to keep whistle-blower Agrizzi quiet by offering a hush fund of between R50 million and R80 million.

According to the reports, Bosasa lawyer Brian Biebuyck sent Agrizzi an email containing a proposed agreement revealing a web to make the payments appear legitimate.

The former Bosasa COO has been testifying for almost two weeks at the commission. He revealed startling evidence of corrupt government contracts with Bosasa.