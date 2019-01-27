Popular Topics
Zille on tax revolt: 'We have to stop the theft of public money'

Helen Zille yesterday took to Twitter threatening that if those implicated in the Zondo commission of inquiry aren't prosecuted in a reasonable time, she would organise a tax revolt.

FILE: South Africa's main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party's former leader, Helen Zille talks during a press conference on 13 June 2017 in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP

42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier, Helen Zille, says "unless the corrupt are brought to justice within a reasonable amount of time, we have to look for accountability mechanisms that actually work one of these is a form of tax revolt."

Zille yesterday took to Twitter threatening that if those implicated in the Zondo commission of inquiry aren't prosecuted in a reasonable time, she would organise a tax revolt.

Zille says there is already a tax revolt underway in the country.

“For example, there are many local authorities who refuse to pay money to Eskom for the service Eskom delivers. That is a tax revolt worth billions in South Africa.”

The premier says the tax revolt should ultimately lead to more services for the poor and better redistribution.

“We have willingly paid taxes because we believe that it will cross-subsidise services for the poor. Now, so much is getting stolen by the ANC and by the government that we have to put a stop to that. The long-term impact is to stop the theft of public money, not to stop services to the poor.”

The Democratic Alliance's stance on this issue is yet known.

