Unlikely hero Roston Chase joins elite list of Windies’ bowlers

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
Go

Unlikely hero Roston Chase joins elite list of Windies’ bowlers

Chase, who engineered West Indies’ demolition of England in the first Test, started his second-innings bowling spell to give the team’s pace quartet a breather.

West Indies Roston Chase and teammate celebrate a wicket during their clash with England. Picture: @windiescricket/Twitter.
West Indies Roston Chase and teammate celebrate a wicket during their clash with England. Picture: @windiescricket/Twitter.
4 hours ago

CARY - Roston Chase, who engineered West Indies’ demolition of England in the first Test on Saturday, started his second-innings bowling spell to give the team’s pace quartet a breather as much as anything.

A few hours later he had joined an elite list of West Indies’ bowlers with eight wickets or more.

Chase did not extract a great deal of turn from the Kensington Oval pitch in Barbados, but flighted the ball beautifully and, aided by some poor England batting, emerged with the figures of eight for 60.

“Looking at the wicket, I always thought I would come into play in the second innings,” he told reporters.

With the home team having opted for a line-up lacking a specialist spinner, captain Jason Holder had few options other than to use Chase, a batting all-rounder who entered the match with a Test bowling average of more than 40.

“The quicks set it up for us in the first innings and (spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed) told me I’m going to have to bowl 25 overs in the second innings, to get my mind ready for it, so I was always prepared to do some work, to give the Pacers a rest,” he said.

Chase’s first wicket was perhaps his best and most important, clean bowling Rory Burns for 84 with a ball that found the gate between bat and pad.

“I started to pick up some wickets and it went from there,” said Barbados-born Chase, 26.

“I just tried to be consistent and land it my areas, despite what the batsmen were doing, put some revs on the ball and vary my pace a bit.”

He fittingly delivered the final blow by having Sam Curran stumped for 17, sealing a 381-run win for the hosts.

Only Jack Noreiga - 9-95 v India at Port of Spain in 1971 - has taken more than eight wickets in an innings for West Indies.

Chase joined a list with eight wickets that also comprises Colin Croft, Lance Gibbs, Curtley Ambrose, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel, Michael Holding and Alf Valentine.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA