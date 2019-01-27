Unisa urges prospective students to register soon
The university says it made the decision to extend the resignation period due to an addition of 25,000 students.
JOHANNESBURG - Following the extension of registration at the University of South Africa (Unisa), students are being urged to register as soon as possible.
The university made an announcement on Friday that the deadline for registrations has been extended to 31 January.
The university says it made the decision to extend the resignation period due to an addition of 25,000 students and 100 more who are reapplying.
Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela says, “We want to urge all prospective students to register as soon as possible, and not wait for the last day, 31 January. They can do so either online or by visiting one of our centres where they can access computer terminals.”
Ramotshela says despite the extension, classes and the academic year will not be affected.
At the same time, Unisa says university campuses will still be accessible as students still need to register and meet with university officials.
Ramotshela says, “People who want to access campuses for self-help computers or to speak to advisors on choosing modules can still do so.”
