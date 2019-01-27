Two people die after eating sweets offered at Indian temple
The incident happened on Saturday after devotees in Chikkaballapura district's Chintamani town fell ill after consuming the temple food offered by two women.
BANGALORE - Two women have died and nine others including two children are undergoing treatment after eating contaminated food at a Hindu temple in southern India, police said.
It is the second such case in two months in the southern state of Karnataka, after at least 11 people died and 29 others fell ill after consuming poisoned rice at another temple in December.
The incident happened on Saturday after devotees in Chikkaballapura district's Chintamani town - around 60 kilometres from the regional capital Bangalore - fell ill after consuming the temple food offered by two women.
“Two women devotees Kavita, 28 and Saraswathamma, 56 have died after consuming a local sweet offered at the temple. Nine others including two kids and three women devotees are being treated at a nearby hospital,” BS Srinivas, deputy superintendent of police at Chintamani town told AFP.
“We have taken samples of the sweet consumed by the devotees for forensics and started our investigations,” he added, saying that they were looking for the individuals who had prepared the sweet and distributed it to the devotees.
A Press Trust of India report said that the temple-goers were offered the sweet by two women who came into the temple from outside.
Popular in World
-
Cyril Ramaphosa takes indirect swipe at Gupta family
-
ICC hands Pakistan captain four-match suspension over racist remark
-
BuzzFeed, HuffPost feel the layoff pinch
-
‘El Chapo’ trial: A 3-month plunge into bloody ways of drug trade
-
Sanctions, peace deal on cards for new US-North Korea summit
-
With two months to Brexit, cracks form on Irish border
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.