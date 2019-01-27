Popular Topics
Two killed in Durban single-vehicle crash

Two people have been killed and two others hurt following an accident in Durban.

Two people have died, and four others were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in overturned several times on the M19 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: @rescuecare/Twitter.
Ahmed Kajee 21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed, and two others hurt following an accident in Durban.

Paramedics say the vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the M19 Durban bound on Sunday morning.

The two wounded occupants sustained moderate injuries and have been taken to a hospital.

“Paramedics were called to a single motor vehicle accident on the M19 in Durban bound near Blair Atholl, Westville. On arrival, paramedics found a single vehicle had lost control and rolled numerous times, ejecting all four occupants. At this stage, the events leading to the collision are unknown. However, the SA Police Service will be investigating further,” says Gareth Jamieson, owner of KwaZulu-Natal-based Rescue Care.

Jamieson says a pedestrian was also killed in a separate accident in Chatsworth on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the Transport Department in Mpumalanga says it will continue to implement strict laws and awareness campaigns to educate motorists.

Seven people died in an accident on Saturday in KaNyamazane near Mbombela on Saturday.

It’s understood a truck crashed into a taxi.

Mpumalanga Department of Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi says, “The department will continue to enforce the traffic laws to ensure that those driving in a manner that’s reckless and negligent are brought to book. We’ll continue to also raise the level of educational awareness around road safety.”

Mmusi says motorists need to also play their part: “Drivers of minibus taxis and other public transport should try to be very cautious on the road, and motorists must make sure their vehicles are roadworthy.”

