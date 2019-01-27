The Game apologises to Kanye West amid sex claims
The 39-year-old rapper - who is a long-time friend of West - has apologised to the 41-year-old star for speaking about Kim Kardashian West in a new song that he premiered at a listening party on Thursday night.
LOS ANGELES - The Game apologised to Kanye West after rapping about having sex with his wife.
On the track, The Game describes his supposed sexual encounter with Kim in graphic detail, before adding: "I should apologise cause Ye my folks, n*. (sic)"
The Game previously claimed on a track to have had sex with more than one of the Kardashian sisters - although he insisted that he didn't mean to "disrespect" anyone in making the claim.
In fact, the rapper said that West is a "good friend", and that he and Kardashian-West, 38 have a "beautiful" family.
He reflected: "Kanye is a really good friend of mine, and they got really, really beautiful kids, and I don't want to disrespect their family."
Meanwhile, earlier this month, Soulja Boy accused West of "disrespecting" black culture by pledging his support for US President Donald Trump.
The rapper revealed he won't consider working with West until he "tightens up" his act, as he referenced the VMAs in 2009 when he interrupted Taylor Swift during her acceptance speech.
He said: "I would love to get back in the studio with Kanye, but Kanye, you gotta tighten up. I don't like what you've been doing.
"You run on the stage and you take the mic from Taylor Swift. How disrespectful are you? ... Do you know what I would've done if he did that to my little sister? She's having an acceptance speech for an award and you disrespectfully grab the mic out of her hand? What is wrong with you, Kanye?
"I don't want to make no music with you right now until you tighten up. You're disrespecting our culture. You're wearing a Trump hat. You know what you're doing."
