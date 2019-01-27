State capture commission, Sanef meet over Bosasa donation claims

The forum says it will make public the findings of an independent auditing firm it has appointed to investigate the allegations.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry has met with representatives from the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) over claims that the forum received an R100,000 donation from Bosasa.

The forum says it will make public the findings of an independent auditing firm it has appointed to investigate the allegations.

The auditor is expected to begin its work as soon as possible.

Sanef has reiterated that it has never solicited funds from Bosasa, now known as the African Global Group, in support of the so-called SABC 8 journalists.

This comes after a public outcry following allegations by an article published by TimesLive that the controversial company donated money to Sanef.