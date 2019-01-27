Sisulu condemns violence attacks on civilians in Zimbabwe

Human Rights Organizations say over 10 people have died, while others were abused and raped during a brutal crackdown by the country’s security forces, including soldiers.

NEW DELHI - International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has condemned the violence meted out against civilians in Zimbabwe describing the situation as unacceptable.

Sisulu was speaking on the sidelines of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit to India on Saturday.

Last week, nationwide demonstrations erupted after President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that fuel prices were being more than doubled in a country suffering from spiralling inflation and regular shortages of necessities.

The government has since pledged to “thoroughly” investigate what it called allegations, while Mnangagwa condemned the law enforcement officers for using excessive force on civilians.

Last week, the South African government released a statement noting the situation in Zimbabwe, with Sisulu saying she has confidence Mnangagwa’s government would resolve the situation.

Eyewitness News asked the minister if that statement was enough given the atrocities that happened in Zimbabwe: “A loss of life in any way is not justified. When people are protesting, it’s even less justified. I think it’s an unfortunate situation.”

Sisulu has called on Mnangagwa to find a way to address the situation.

Meanwhile, the minister says while its called for sanctions against Zimbabwe to be lifted, South Africa hasn’t finalised how it can lend a helping hand to that country.