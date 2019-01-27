Report: Angelo Agrizzi offered R80m for his silence
According to the report, Bosasa lawyer Brian Biebuyck sent Angelo Agrizzi an email containing a proposed agreement revealing a web to make the payments appear legitimate.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson has reportedly been desperate to keep whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi quiet by offering him an R80 million hush fund.
The Sunday Times is reporting that Bosasa lawyer Brian Biebuyck sent Agrizzi an email containing a proposed agreement revealing a web to make the payments appear legitimate.
The former Bosasa COO has been testifying for almost two weeks at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture revealing startling evidence of corrupt government contracts with Bosasa.
According to the newspaper, Watson proposed to pay Agrizzi an R250,000 monthly consultancy fee.
Part of the agreement includes Agrizzi setting up a new company to which Watson would pay up to R10 million a year for six years, and he would also include an R5 million good faith payment.
In exchange for these payments, Agrizzi was to back out of giving information on the details of corruption at Bosasa and try to reverse the negative publicity he had already brought upon the company through his testimony at the commission.
The Sunday Times says Agrizzi confirmed this proposal and several attempts by Watson and Bosasa to lure him back into the company.
