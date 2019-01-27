Proteas crash to 8-wicket defeat in Pink ODI against Pakistan

South Africa got off to a poor start as they lost Quinton de Kock inside the first two overs.

JOHANNESBURG - Going into the game the Proteas were hoping to wrap up the series in Johannesburg before the fifth and final ODI.

Following their win on Friday in Pretoria, rain was expected to play a part at the Bullring as well.

South Africa got off to a poor start as they lost Quinton de Kock inside the first two overs. He was trapped leg before by Afridi and was given out despite a review of the decision.

Hendricks followed de Kock back to pavilion at the beginning of the sixth over – caught behind off the bowling of Afridi as he chased a ball down the leg side.

Afridi believed he had du Plessis caught behind despite a not-out call by the umpire. The reviewed decision went against the visitors just before the nine-over mark. Despite the slow start, more drama filled the opening ten overs as Babar Azam dropped Faf du Plessis on 4 with a brilliant dive to his left – the ball just never stuck.

The run rate increased from the 12th over as du Plessis started attacking – the best moment was a six over the

covers into the Grand Stand. The 50 was brought up after 13-over mark.

As for the drama, Amla and, du Plessis ran risky singles which kept the crowd on the edge of their seats – with excitement and equal amounts of nervousness.

Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla steading the ship and put up a solid 101-run partnership before du Plessis was

dismissed.

He fell at the end of the 26th over, caught in the deep after sweeping through square leg for a well-played 59

with the score on 119. Amla fell 11 runs later, bowled by Imad Wasim in the 31st over.

Pakistan managed to dismiss David Miller for 4, trapped leg-before by Muhammad Amir. South Africa 140/5.

And so began the collapse with the score on 156/5; an over of destruction from Usman Shinwari saw him take the wickets of van der Dussen, Steyn and Rabada in the 38th over.

Shinwari returned in the 40th over to take Andile Phelukwayo. South Africa went from 156/5 to 157/9 inside 12 balls. Imran Tahir was last to fall in the deep to help South Africa to 164. Shinwari finished with figures of 4 for 35 in his seven overs.

Pakistan got off to a steady start which saw Fakhar Azam play the aggressor as he helped the visitors past the 50-mark inside the first 10 overs.

He fell for 44 from 44 caught in the deep off the bowling of Imran Tahir

Pakistan went at a – more than comfortable – 5 runs per over to get them to 110/1 at the 20 over mark as South Africa failed to make a breakthrough or stop Pakistan from scoring.

At the 25-over mark for Pakistan, they needed just 27 runs to win with the game being wrapped up ten overs before that considering the fact that only one wicket was lost at the time.

Imam ul Haq fell with the scores level – which was consolation for the Proteas as the winning runs were hit on the very next ball.

Pakistan reached the total with 18.4 overs to spare.

In what was a routine run chase for Pakistan, they’ll be confident heading ­­to Cape Town for the series decider.

Play gets underway at Newlands on Wednesday at 1pm.