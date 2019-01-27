'Police resources need to go towards areas that need it most' - Winde
In December, the Western Cape Equality Court found that the system that is being used to allocate police resourcing is unfairly discriminating against poor and black people in the province.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety department says Minister of Police Bheki Cele's decision to withdraw its application to appeal a court ruling over police resources allocation in the province, cannot be celebrated.
On Friday, Cele said the SAPS will not appeal the Equality Court ruling.
MEC for Community Safety Alan Winde says until the province receives the necessary and required resources, the withdrawal cannot be regarded as a victory.
“We actually need to see action taken in putting resources into places where people are suffering. The allocation of resources needs to be put towards the areas that need it most.”
Winde says Cele has stated that 1,000 officers will be deployed to the province this year but adds that province is 4,500 police officers short.
He says the provincial police-to-population ratio is one officer for 509 residents and one officer for 560 residents in the City of Cape Town.
“Management in Pretoria is not giving the resources where the crime is. The minister says it in his speeches, he talks about high crime rates in the Western Cape but it’s never followed up with resources.”
