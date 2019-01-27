Mitchells Plain residents: We’re tired of empty promises

Mitchells Plain residents have called on the government to address gang violence, drugs and unemployment in their area.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, to encourage young people to register to vote ahead of the general elections in May.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says young people suffer the highest unemployment rate in South Africa, therefore, they must register to vote.

Maimane and members of the party walked through the busy Mitchells Plain town centre with branded T-Shirts.

While some residents were pleased to see Maimane, saying they are ready to vote come May, others said they would not participate in this year’s elections.

Residents say they are tired of what they described as empty promises made by political parties.

Resident Patricia Levendal says she will not vote in the general elections: “There’s nothing happening in our land. Drug addicts are walking around with guns and gangsters are not concerned about our children. We’re not even safe indoors.”

Michelle Gysman agrees with Levendal and says she won’t vote either. She says crime is increasing and complains that government is not addressing the problem: “Everyone one is corrupt, so I’m voting for no one.”

‘GO REGISTER TO VOTE’

Black First Land First (BLF) is calling on the public to register to vote as registrations end at 5pm on Sunday.

Political parties across the country have made the call as this weekend marks the final weekend for public registrations across the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce the election dates in coming weeks as political parties get their election campaigns underway.

Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama says, “Do not rob yourself of making sure that there are options in Parliament. Go and register, so that you can, when the date is announced, able to participate and elect a party that will represent your interest without fear or favour.”

Mngxitama says those who aren’t registered now have a chance to make a change: “BLF calls on all our people to register. We understand that our people have been disappointed before. Some 11 million people who are not registered, not interested in the electoral process because they’ve not been given a real option. Now, there’s an option called Black First Land First.”

Meanwhile, the DA’s Helen Zille tweeted that a vote for the African National Congress is supporting the ruling party’s alleged corruption while the Congress of the People’s Dennis Bloem echoed the same sentiments.