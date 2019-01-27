Man who faked own hijacking to appear in court

The man allegedly sold his car at a Rustenburg car dealer and then told police that he had been hijacked.

JOHANNESBURG - A man who faked a hijacking will appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court tomorrow and is facing charges of perjury.

The man allegedly sold his car at a Rustenburg car dealer and then told police that he had been hijacked.

The man reported that three men whom he had an appointment with to sell his vehicle at a local shopping mall hijacked him.

Police say these kinds of claims occur quite often.