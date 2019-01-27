Maimane and family update voter registration details in Soweto
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says where the party governs there are no empty promises.
JOHANNESBURG - As Sunday marks the second and last day of the voter registration weekend, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is in Dobsonville, Soweto, to check his details.
Maimane is joined by other DA leaders, including Solly Msimanga, on Sunday morning.
He says the DA has set its sights firmly on empowering everyone, especially young people.
Maimane arrived in Soweto to members of his party, family and friends singing and clad in blue under a small DA tent.
The Maimane family then updated and checked their registration details at the nearby Presbyterian church where registration is taking place.
[Watch] The Maimane family checking their voter registration details. [KS] pic.twitter.com/hln7F4fkhv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 27, 2019
Maimane says where the DA governs there are no empty promises: “In the City of Johannesburg we’re demonstrating that they are already Khuphuka Centres. We’ve tripled investment in Tshwane and also the investment to the inner city, so young people can access opportunities.”
He says the DA is about empowering young people.
“We run a massive internship across our government and one day when the DA takes over this country, nationally, we want to make sure there a national civilians service, where young people are able to get a years’ programme.”
At the same time, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has noted with encouragement the turnout of new and first-time voters.
#VoterRegistration Mmusi Maimane and Solly Msimanga in Dobsonville. [KS] pic.twitter.com/R8gSCjGfyQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 27, 2019
PROTESTS AT IEC CENTRES
Munsieville residents in Krugersdorp are continuing with their protests at IEC registration centres.
Protesters say corruption has robbed residents of a decent life, adding they’re fed up with empty promises from the government.
SA Police Service spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela says they are monitoring the situation: “The police have managed to contain the situation, but community members are still on the streets.”
Meanwhile, residents of Thembelihle in Lenasia on Saturday barred IEC officials from entering the informal settlement, saying they won’t be participating in the upcoming elections due to lack of service delivery in their area.
Residents blocked some roads with burning tyres calling for the local councillor to step down.
