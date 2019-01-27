Maimane and family update voter registration details in Soweto

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
Go

Maimane and family update voter registration details in Soweto

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says where the party governs there are no empty promises.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane checks his voter registration details at the Presbyterian church in Soweto. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane checks his voter registration details at the Presbyterian church in Soweto. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
Robinson Nqola 19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As Sunday marks the second and last day of the voter registration weekend, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is in Dobsonville, Soweto, to check his details.

Maimane is joined by other DA leaders, including Solly Msimanga, on Sunday morning.

He says the DA has set its sights firmly on empowering everyone, especially young people.

Maimane arrived in Soweto to members of his party, family and friends singing and clad in blue under a small DA tent.

The Maimane family then updated and checked their registration details at the nearby Presbyterian church where registration is taking place.

Maimane says where the DA governs there are no empty promises: “In the City of Johannesburg we’re demonstrating that they are already Khuphuka Centres. We’ve tripled investment in Tshwane and also the investment to the inner city, so young people can access opportunities.”

He says the DA is about empowering young people.

“We run a massive internship across our government and one day when the DA takes over this country, nationally, we want to make sure there a national civilians service, where young people are able to get a years’ programme.”

At the same time, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has noted with encouragement the turnout of new and first-time voters.

PROTESTS AT IEC CENTRES

Munsieville residents in Krugersdorp are continuing with their protests at IEC registration centres.

Protesters say corruption has robbed residents of a decent life, adding they’re fed up with empty promises from the government.

SA Police Service spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela says they are monitoring the situation: “The police have managed to contain the situation, but community members are still on the streets.”

Meanwhile, residents of Thembelihle in Lenasia on Saturday barred IEC officials from entering the informal settlement, saying they won’t be participating in the upcoming elections due to lack of service delivery in their area.

Residents blocked some roads with burning tyres calling for the local councillor to step down.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA