[LISTEN] How can we get we get more young people to vote?

About 4.5 million South African citizens are eligible to vote but have no intention of registering to vote ahead of this year's general elections.

This is according to the South African Citizens Survey which found that there were 37-million South Africans aged 18 years and older who were eligible to vote in the fourth quarter of 2018.

"Some of the reasons why the youth is not eager to vote is that they have very little faith in the government. People feel that their vote will not change anything."

