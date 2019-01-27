'Let's not do this on Twitter': Zuma to Mbalula on questioning protocol
Fikile Mbalula asked former President Jacob Zuma whether he wasn't overstepping the mark by attending events that are supposed to be presided over by sitting President Cyril Ramaphosa.
JOHANNESBURG - While most politicians don't mind going at it with each other on social media, former President Jacob Zuma prefers to go the old route and keep debates off the Twitter streets.
Former police minister Fikile Mbalula learned this on Sunday when, after questioning Zuma's moves in a tweet, Zuma calmly ended the exchange.
Zuma posted photos of himself at an event to honour the late Kgosi Mampuru II, the 19th-century Bapedi ruler killed by the then-government for revolting against laws imposed on his people.
The event is annual celebration held in Limpopo.
Mbalula asked Zuma whether he was not overstepping the mark by attending events that are supposed to be presided over by sitting President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is rounding up a state visit to India.
Today we honoured Kgoši Mampuru II at the Try Again Sports Ground, Limpopo— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) January 26, 2019
- Kgoši Mampuru II Annual Commemoration Day pic.twitter.com/CYMMhFdX9b
"But cde President is this the right thing to do unless u are delegated Msholozi? U were a President bfo is this the right protocol ? To go around addressing events that should b addressed by a seating President?"
But cde President is this the right thing to do unless u are delegated Msholozi? U were a President bfo is this the right protocol ? To go around addressing events that should b addressed by a seating President?— Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) January 26, 2019
Some questioned why Mbalula had used Twitter to engage Zuma on a matter of protocol.
Soon, Zuma politely responded by requesting that the conversation happening away from Twitter.
Comrade Mbalula, I am certain that you are not supposed to ask me such a question through twitter as you are inviting me to ask you questions on your question. This would lead to a conversation between you and I, either you educating me on ANC policy or vice versa. 1/3— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) January 27, 2019
Eg, I can ask you what is the ANC policy on the question you are asking, I could also ask you if there is a policy on this matter? You in particular are aware that I have engaged you outside of the formal discussions of our own organisation to correct some misrepresentations. 2/3— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) January 27, 2019
Facing the elections as we are, I suggest we avoid these kind of conversations on such platforms. I am very keen to give you an explanation on this matter, away from social media should you be interested. 3/3— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) January 27, 2019
