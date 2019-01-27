'Let's not do this on Twitter': Zuma to Mbalula on questioning protocol

Fikile Mbalula asked former President Jacob Zuma whether he wasn't overstepping the mark by attending events that are supposed to be presided over by sitting President Cyril Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - While most politicians don't mind going at it with each other on social media, former President Jacob Zuma prefers to go the old route and keep debates off the Twitter streets.

Former police minister Fikile Mbalula learned this on Sunday when, after questioning Zuma's moves in a tweet, Zuma calmly ended the exchange.

Zuma posted photos of himself at an event to honour the late Kgosi Mampuru II, the 19th-century Bapedi ruler killed by the then-government for revolting against laws imposed on his people.

The event is annual celebration held in Limpopo.

Mbalula asked Zuma whether he was not overstepping the mark by attending events that are supposed to be presided over by sitting President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is rounding up a state visit to India.

"But cde President is this the right thing to do unless u are delegated Msholozi? U were a President bfo is this the right protocol ? To go around addressing events that should b addressed by a seating President?"

Some questioned why Mbalula had used Twitter to engage Zuma on a matter of protocol.

Soon, Zuma politely responded by requesting that the conversation happening away from Twitter.

