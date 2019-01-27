Kremlin denies reports Russia mercenaries protecting Maduro
Several Russian and international media outlets have reported about Russian mercenaries sent to Venezuela to help Nicolas Maduro who is under international pressure to hold elections.
MOSCOW - The Kremlin on Sunday denied news reports that Russian private military contractors were in Venezuela to protect embattled President Nicolas Maduro.
Several Russian and international media outlets have reported about Russian mercenaries sent to Venezuela to help Maduro who is under international pressure to hold elections.
Asked on television about whether there were "400 of our fighters protecting Maduro" in Venezuela, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded: "No of course not."
The Russian ambassador to Caracas also dismissed reports of Russian mercenaries in Venezuela.
On Friday, a self-proclaimed Cossack leader close to army veterans said a private military contractors group recently returned from Gabon had "urgently" got together "400 people" to send to Caracas via Cuba.
Yevgeny Shabayev, leader of a local chapter of a paramilitary group of Cossacks, said he had been contacted by relatives of the men because the objectives of the mission to Venezuela were "not clear".
Maduro is under pressure to hold elections after the United States, Canada and some South American governments recognised opposition rival Juan Guaido as acting president.
Popular in World
-
Cyril Ramaphosa takes indirect swipe at Gupta family
-
Spanish well tragedy toddler buried
-
British soldier who rescued dozens in Kenya hotel siege removed from country
-
Sanctions, peace deal on cards for new US-North Korea summit
-
‘El Chapo’ trial: A 3-month plunge into bloody ways of drug trade
-
SA government supports Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.