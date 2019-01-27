ICC hands Pakistan captain four-match suspension over racist remark
Sarfraz was heard making a comment in Urdu about Andile Phehlukwayo during last week’s one day international in Durban
ISLAMABAD - The International Cricket Council handed Sarfraz Ahmed a four-match suspension on Sunday after a racist remark made by the Pakistan captain was picked up by a stump microphone in South Africa last week.
Sarfraz was heard making a comment in Urdu about Andile Phehlukwayo during last week’s one day international in Durban, where the South African all-rounder earned a match-winning partnership with Rassie van der Dussen.
According to espncricinfo.com, the comment could be translated as: “Hey black guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What (prayer) have you got her to say for you today?”
“The ICC has a zero-tolerance policy towards the conduct of this nature,” the global cricket governing body’s chief executive David Richardson said in a statement.
The Pakistan captain later apologised for the comment on Twitter.
“I wish to extend my sincere apologies to any person who may have taken offence from my expression of frustration... My words were not directed towards anyone, in particular, and I certainly had no intention of upsetting anyone,” Sarfraz wrote.
“I did not even mean for my words to be heard, understood or communicated to the opposing team or the cricket fans.”
The apology was given weight by the ICC as it handed out its suspension.
“Sarfraz has promptly admitted the offence, was regretful of his actions and has issued a public apology, so these factors were taken into account when determining an appropriate sanction,” said Richardson.
Phehlukwayo seemed at ease about the incident after the match.
This morning I apologised to Andile Phehlukwayo and he was gracious enough to accept my apology .and I hope the people of South Africa also accept my apology. pic.twitter.com/bco00dGumR— Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) January 25, 2019
Popular in Sport
-
Fiji take New Zealand Sevens crown
-
'Shocked' Osaka wins Australian Open to become world number one
-
Unlikely hero Roston Chase joins elite list of Windies’ bowlers
-
Osaka embraces pressure, eyes ‘Naomi Slam’
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
-
[WATCH] Phil Masinga's life remembered in glory, love & laughter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.