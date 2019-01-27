Francis Hanekom asks govt to repatriate husband's body & conduct postmortem
In a Facebook post, Francis Hanekom appeals to the government to repatriate his body and conduct another postmortem.
JOHANNESBURG - The wife of Andre Hanekom, the late suspected terrorist who was held in Mozambique, has called for the South African government to bring his body back into the country to get a second opinion on his cause of his death.
Hanekom died in custody this week. He had been living in Mozambique for 26 years.
His wife Francis claims that the Mozambican government wanted to change the cause of death on his death certificate.
She says an ICU specialist had informed her that Hanekom was being treated for pneumonia, but that the admission doctor suspected that he had been poisoned.
The International Relations Department says South Africa’s High Commission in Maputo has been ordered to investigate the death.
