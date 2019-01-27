Firefighters still battling blaze in Overberg

The fire has been raging since Thursday, leading to the evacuation of two small towns.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are still battling the Overberg fire between Houw Hoek and Grabouw in the Groenlandberg mountain.

Authorities have deployed three helicopters and about 65 firefighters to battle the blaze with some assistance from local landowners.

Overberg fire chief Reinhardt Geldenhuys says no injuries have been reported: “Our priority is to protect the structure near Houw Hoek, farms in the northern side and make sure that the fire does not come down to N2.”