Fiji take New Zealand Sevens crown
The winners walked away from Hamilton with back-to-back titles in both New Zealand and the world circuit.
WELLINGTON - Fiji whipped the United States 38-0 in a six-try rout Sunday to take the New Zealand Sevens crown and draw level at the top of the world series rankings.
The winners walked away from Hamilton with back-to-back titles in both New Zealand and the world circuit, once again depriving the US of a tournament win despite making the finals of all three dates in the 2018-19 series so far.
Fiji were never seriously challenged from the time Jerry Tuwai opened the scoring from a lineout steal in the second minute.
Waisea Nacuqu and Aminiasi Tuimaba also scored in the first half for the defending New Zealand champions to lead 17-0 at the turn.
Alosio Naduva notched two tries in the second half and Tuwai bagged his second while the US were left scoreless.
Fiji came through Sunday’s knockout matches with a 31-7 win over Canada in the quarterfinals before beating South Africa 29-7 in the semis.
The US team, which is shaping up as an emerging power in Sevens rugby, had a 19-14 win over Scotland in the quarters.
They then came from behind to beat hosts New Zealand 17-7 on the back of a one-man advantage after Regan Ware was yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle.
Fiji and the US now lead the overall standings with 57 points - one ahead of hosts New Zealand, who beat South Africa 29-7 in the bronze medal match.
Sunday’s runners-up lost to New Zealand in the season opener final in Dubai and went down to Fiji 29-15 in Cape Town.
England started the weekend from fourth in the series standings but failed to qualify for the playoffs.
They later recovered to beat Kenya 36-7 in the Challenger Trophy final to be fifth overall in the series, six points behind fourth-placed South Africa.
Popular in Sport
-
ICC hands Pakistan captain four-match suspension over racist remark
-
Osaka embraces pressure, eyes ‘Naomi Slam’
-
'Shocked' Osaka wins Australian Open to become world number one
-
Unlikely hero Roston Chase joins elite list of Windies’ bowlers
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
-
[WATCH] Phil Masinga's life remembered in glory, love & laughter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.