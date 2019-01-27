DA insists 'ANC is killing us’ billboard is factual

The billboard, which is part of the party's election campaign, has the names of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy, Marikana massacre and the children who died after falling into pit toilets.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has asked the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to give clarity on whether they have contravened any electoral law by putting up its controversial billboard with the words ‘The ANC is killing us’.

The billboard, which is part of the party's election campaign, has the names of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy, Marikana massacre and the children who died after falling into pit toilets.

Families represented by the Esidimeni committee have distanced themselves from the board, threatening to take legal action if it’s not taken down.

The DA has amended it after it was vandalised last week.

The ANC has filed a complaint to the IEC insisting it is breaking the code of conduct that all parties have signed.

But the DA's spokesperson Solly Malatsi insists the statement that the ‘ANC is killing us’ is factual and undisputed.

“Our legal representatives have written back to the IEC seeking clarification on what provisions of the Electoral Act we are in violation of and to clarify whether they are acting on behalf of the ANC or not.”