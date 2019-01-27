Cyril Ramaphosa takes indirect swipe at Gupta family

President Cyril Ramaphosa has suggested the controversial family came to South Africa for ransacking purposes and to run “funny” businesses.

NEW DELHI - President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken an indirect swipe at the Guptas, suggesting the controversial family came to South Africa for ransacking purposes and to run “funny” businesses.

Ramaphosa was addressing a business forum in India -at the conclusion of his state visit in that country.

President Ramaphosa says South Africa needs investment from the Indian business community: “So, I stand here appealing for all of you to come and invest in South Africa.”

He says business people from India have turned into outstanding business people in South Africa.

“Business people from India, excluding stuff that you may have read, have really been outstanding business people. People who come to South Africa to run businesses, not for rent-seeking purposes or to run funny businesses.”

He says most business people from India have started serious companies that are ethically driven and base their businesses on good governance and corporate behaviour.