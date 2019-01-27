Cyril Ramaphosa takes indirect swipe at Gupta family
President Cyril Ramaphosa has suggested the controversial family came to South Africa for ransacking purposes and to run “funny” businesses.
NEW DELHI - President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken an indirect swipe at the Guptas, suggesting the controversial family came to South Africa for ransacking purposes and to run “funny” businesses.
Ramaphosa was addressing a business forum in India -at the conclusion of his state visit in that country.
President Ramaphosa says South Africa needs investment from the Indian business community: “So, I stand here appealing for all of you to come and invest in South Africa.”
He says business people from India have turned into outstanding business people in South Africa.
“Business people from India, excluding stuff that you may have read, have really been outstanding business people. People who come to South Africa to run businesses, not for rent-seeking purposes or to run funny businesses.”
He says most business people from India have started serious companies that are ethically driven and base their businesses on good governance and corporate behaviour.
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 26 January 2019
-
Rasta goes ahead with Mtukudzi portrait & tweeps aren't happy
-
Ramaphosa says SA is cleansing itself of past years' corruption
-
'No other party good enough to replace ANC, except EFF' - Gardee
-
Ramaphosa says government to reopen controversial SAA India route
-
PowerBall results: Friday 25 January 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.