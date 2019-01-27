CT police arrest alleged drug dealer
A 46-year-old foreign national is to appear on Monday in Cape Town Magistrate Court for allegedly dealing in drugs.
CAPE TOWN - A 46-year-old foreign national is to appear on Monday in Cape Town Magistrate Court for allegedly dealing in drugs.
The police conducted undercover operations to nab the alleged drug dealer.
Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk says the suspect was arrested on Thursday: “The suspect was detained at the Table View police station and is due to appear in court on 28 January on charges of dealing in drugs.”
Meanwhile, in Worcester, a 30-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs in Zwelethemba.
The suspect is expected to appear at Worcester Magistrates Court on Monday.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.