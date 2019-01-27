CT police arrest alleged drug dealer

A 46-year-old foreign national is to appear on Monday in Cape Town Magistrate Court for allegedly dealing in drugs.

CAPE TOWN - A 46-year-old foreign national is to appear on Monday in Cape Town Magistrate Court for allegedly dealing in drugs.

The police conducted undercover operations to nab the alleged drug dealer.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk says the suspect was arrested on Thursday: “The suspect was detained at the Table View police station and is due to appear in court on 28 January on charges of dealing in drugs.”

Meanwhile, in Worcester, a 30-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs in Zwelethemba.

The suspect is expected to appear at Worcester Magistrates Court on Monday.