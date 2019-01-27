‘Corruption has robbed our community of decent life‘

Protesting Munsieville residents say they have been promised houses each election year, yet the drainage and sewage system has worsened over the years.

KRUGERSDORP - Protesting Munsieville residents say corruption has robbed their community of a decent life.

The residents in Krugersdorp blocked roads, on Saturday, leading to the various Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) registration stations preventing people from registering to vote.

They say they are fed up of empty promises but do not want to vote for any of the opposition parties.

Munsieville residents say they have written memorandums to municipal and provincial governments about their poor living conditions.

They say they have been promised houses each election year, yet the drainage and sewage system has worsened over the years.

This resident says corruption has led to money being stolen, that was meant for a community such as this one: “We have no service delivery but there are people who getting service delivery from the poor, meaning at our expense they get richer.”

Police have maintained a heavy presence.