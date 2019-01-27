Cape firefighters respond to Signal Hill fire

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
Go

Cape firefighters respond to Signal Hill fire

The City's Fire and Rescue Service responded this afternoon to a fire at the base of Signal Hill.

A helicopter works to put out a fire at Signal Hill. Picture: Working on Fire.
A helicopter works to put out a fire at Signal Hill. Picture: Working on Fire.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Quarry Hill road and Signal Hill road have been closed to traffic due to a fire on Signal Hill.

The City's Fire and Rescue Service responded this afternoon to a fire at the base of Signal Hill.

Water tankers and four fire engines are on the scene.

Fire and Rescue's Theo Layne says there is no immediate danger to property.

“The fire is being fanned by a very strong south-easterly wind. We are being assisted by Table Mountain National Parks, as well as two contracted helicopters.”

Approximately 18 fire fighting vehicles and over 70 firefighters are on the scene.

Meanwhile, the service also responded to a veldfire near De Waal Drive. The burning vegetation has cast a heavy layer of smoke on the surrounding area.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA