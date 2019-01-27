Cape firefighters respond to Signal Hill fire

The City's Fire and Rescue Service responded this afternoon to a fire at the base of Signal Hill.

CAPE TOWN - Quarry Hill road and Signal Hill road have been closed to traffic due to a fire on Signal Hill.

Water tankers and four fire engines are on the scene.

Fire and Rescue's Theo Layne says there is no immediate danger to property.

“The fire is being fanned by a very strong south-easterly wind. We are being assisted by Table Mountain National Parks, as well as two contracted helicopters.”

Approximately 18 fire fighting vehicles and over 70 firefighters are on the scene.

Meanwhile, the service also responded to a veldfire near De Waal Drive. The burning vegetation has cast a heavy layer of smoke on the surrounding area.

Fire on Signal Hill is bringing a blanket of smoke into Fresnaye. The wind is not making it easier for firefights 🔥 pic.twitter.com/imUqDq0Ds4 — Beverley Schäfer (@bevschafer) January 27, 2019

Flames are moving towards Signal Hill, up Lion’s Head and back down towards Signal Hill Road #KloofNekFire pic.twitter.com/Kp8I3tf7zG — Chantal Louw (@chantallouw_) January 27, 2019