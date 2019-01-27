Bonteheuwel man shot dead 500m away from voting station

Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie, who has made numerous calls to national government to deploy the army to the gang-ridden area, says crime is high on the agenda for many residents.

CAPE TOWN - Bonteheuwel youth say unemployment and crime are key issues that needs to be addressed by government.

On Sunday morning, a man was shot and killed about 500 metres from a Bonteheuwel voting station.

Today was the last day for South Africans to register to vote in the upcoming elections and several young people in Bonteheuwel youth came to a registration station in the area.

Eighteen-year-old Nurjehaan Schroeder, who registered to vote at Cedar Primary voting station, says people are living in fear due to gang violence in her community.

She adds that even though there are many social challenges in her community, young people cannot lose hope and have to have their voices heard by voting.

“We have a high unemployment rate here and we also have gangsterism. It’s our future and up to us to bring change and one must start by voting.”

“The SANDF is the only real force that can bring about stability because once you have stability, then you can start your social programmes.”