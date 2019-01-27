Boko Haram attacks military bases in northeast Nigeria
The attacks were the latest against military targets in the region with security becoming a major campaign issue ahead of presidential and legislative elections next month.
KANO - Boko Haram jihadists attacked two military bases in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, near the border with Cameroon, injuring six soldiers, two military sources told AFP on Sunday.
The attacks were the latest against military targets in the region with security becoming a major campaign issue ahead of presidential and legislative elections next month.
President Muhammadu Buhari, who came to power in 2015 on a pledge to end the Islamist insurgency, is seeking re-election in the February 16 polls.
Early on Sunday, troops fought off an attack by fighters believed to be from the Abubakar Shekau faction of Boko Haram in the town of Pulka along the border with Cameroon.
"The terrorists attacked around 1:15 am (0015 GMT) and soldiers engaged them in a 30-minute fight, forcing them to withdraw," a military officer said in an account confirmed by another officer.
The fighters' intention was to attack and loot the town after overrunning the base, said the officer, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
Late on Saturday fighters from the same faction attacked another base in Logomani village near the town of Gamboru, leading to a fight that left six soldiers injured.
"Troops came under attack by Boko Haram terrorists who came in four gun trucks around 6:30 pm (1730 GMT)," the second officer told AFP.
"Six soldiers were wounded from bomb fragments," he said.
Boko Haram has intensified attacks on military targets in the region over several months.
On Wednesday and Thursday the jihadists attacked three bases in Borno and neighbouring Yobe states, stealing weapons and burning the bases.
Boko Haram's jihadist insurgency in northeast Nigeria has claimed 27,000 lives since 2009.
More than two million people have also been forced to flee their homes, triggering a humanitarian crisis in the region.
Popular in Africa
-
[CARTOON] RIPTuku
-
Sisulu condemns violence attacks on civilians in Zimbabwe
-
Mtukudzi to be laid to rest in his home village on Sunday
-
Protesters invade Cameroon embassy in Paris
-
Sudan's Bashir to visit Egypt as protesters call for more demonstrations
-
At dawn, a township road in Zimbabwe turns into a fitness club
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.