Blackmail letters with suspected cyanide sent to Japanese firms
The letters were sent under the names of executed members of the Aum Shinrikyo - the Japanese doomsday cult behind the deadly 1995 sarin gas attack in Tokyo.
TOKYO - Nine Japanese companies, including drugmakers and a newspaper, have received blackmail letters containing white powder suspected to be cyanide, police and local media said Sunday.
The letters were sent under the names of executed members of the Aum Shinrikyo - the Japanese doomsday cult behind the deadly 1995 sarin gas attack in Tokyo - and demanded 35 million won ($31,000) in bitcoins, a police spokesman told AFP.
“Major pharmaceutical and other companies... received envelopes with threatening letters and a powdery substance” suspected to be cyanide, he said, without identifying the companies.
“I will make fake medicine containing potassium cyanide and distribute it,” the letter said, according to the spokesman, and warned “a tragedy will happen” if the money was not transferred by 22 February.
Local media said the names on the letters - which were received on Friday - included Shoko Asahara, the charismatic leader of the sect who was executed with 12 of his one-time followers in July last year.
The white powdery substance was later confirmed to be cyanide, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported, adding that an similar envelope was also sent to the Tokyo headquarters of the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper.
Similar threatening letters were sent to some pharmaceutical companies in Osaka in January last year, Jiji Press reported.
More in Business
-
BuzzFeed, HuffPost feel the layoff pinch
-
State capture commission, Sanef meet over Bosasa donation claims
-
Report: Angelo Agrizzi offered R80m for his silence
-
Big week for Big Tech as quarterly earnings loom
-
Dept compiling report on health & safety standards at Food Lover’s Market
-
Kganyago sees no reason for a Moody's rating downgrade
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.