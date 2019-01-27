ANC in WC says party has credential to improve lives of poor people

Party officials on Saturday crisscrossed the Cape Town metro, interacting with potential voters as part of the final voter registration drive this weekend.

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says more can be done to improve the lives of residents in the province.

A table covered with an ANC cloth bearing late former President Nelson Mandela’s face greets potential voters at the entrance of Cavalleria Primary School in Scottsdene.

Here [Scottsdene] the party’s member of the provincial legislature, Nomi Nkondlo, says the ruling party is still very capable of improving living conditions of the poor: “We believe the ANC has got the credentials to do that, and the party is an organisation that’s very real to the people.”

Meanwhile, in Gugulethu, the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Secretary General, Godrich Gardee, stresses the Economic Freedom Fighters is the only party to solves residents’ social ills: “The only alternative government-in-waiting for them because we speak of issues that resonates with them; the issue of land, the issue of work, the issue of basic services, free quality education, quality healthcare, water and sanitation.”

A total of 1,597 voter registration stations were in operation on Saturday in the province.

CORRUPTION

As Sunday marks the last day of voter resignation, the Congress of the People (Cope) says those who will vote for the ANC in the upcoming elections will do so in support of corruption.

The party made the statement while calling on the public to register to vote.

The party says officials within the ANC have been implicated in corruption during the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and are therefore not fit to lead the country.

Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem says, “They own members are involved in corruption. The people of South Africa have the answer, and we’re saying if they vote for the ANC they support this corruption.”

Meanwhile, the ANC has outlined the importance of voting in a democracy.

Political parties have already begun campaigning.

Acting national ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete says the public needs to vote to determine where the country goes: “We want free and fair elections, and they can only happen when everybody in our country participates. As citizens of this country, we must check our details and ensure that we vote so that we have a say on who is going to govern us and what the future holds.”

Registration closes this afternoon at 5pm.