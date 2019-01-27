Popular Topics
Analyst: Tax revolt is not appropriate reaction to corruption

Western Cape Premier, Helen Zille, yesterday took to Twitter threatening that if those implicated in the Zondo commission of inquiry aren't prosecuted within a reasonable time, she would organise a tax revolt.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille hosted a press conference on 10 October 2018 to address various concerns about crime in the province. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille hosted a press conference on 10 October 2018 to address various concerns about crime in the province. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Economist, Tania Ajam says a tax revolt is not an appropriate reaction to corruption and mishandling of state funds.

Western Cape Premier, Helen Zille, yesterday took to Twitter threatening that if those implicated in the Zondo commission of inquiry aren't prosecuted within a reasonable time, she would organise a tax revolt.

Ajam acknowledges sentiments of frustration and anger that has probably contributed to the conversation around a tax revolt.

However, she says we do have more appropriate democratic alternatives.

“We should look at institutions like the Public Protector. We know that the courts are overburdened, we know that we have problems with the NPA, but we need to strengthen our justice system.”

Ajam says a tax revolt seems extremely unlikely as it would be very difficult due to the way tax is collected and rules around tax compliance.

