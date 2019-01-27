All WC IEC stations operating despite sporadic incidents

Head of the Western Cape IEC Courtney Sampson says there were no stations that were not open yesterday, however, adds that there were sporadic incidents in Dunoon and Macassar.

CAPE TOWN - Despite community protests at some voting stations in the Western Cape, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says all stations are open and operate as normal today.

Today is the last day for South Africans to register to vote.

He says the IEC has engaged with the community, especially in Macassar where people burnt the commission’s banners.

Sampson says there are 5,000 staff members working today at the 1,579 registration points.

The IEC will monitor the areas where incidents have occurred, where members of the Saps are also stationed for the day.