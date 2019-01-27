All WC IEC stations operating despite sporadic incidents
Head of the Western Cape IEC Courtney Sampson says there were no stations that were not open yesterday, however, adds that there were sporadic incidents in Dunoon and Macassar.
CAPE TOWN - Despite community protests at some voting stations in the Western Cape, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says all stations are open and operate as normal today.
Today is the last day for South Africans to register to vote.
Head of the Western Cape IEC Courtney Sampson says there were no stations that were not open yesterday, however, adds that there were sporadic incidents in Dunoon and Macassar.
He says the IEC has engaged with the community, especially in Macassar where people burnt the commission’s banners.
Sampson says there are 5,000 staff members working today at the 1,579 registration points.
The IEC will monitor the areas where incidents have occurred, where members of the Saps are also stationed for the day.
Popular in Local
-
Report: Angelo Agrizzi offered R80m for his silence
-
Zondo commission, Sanef reach common ground on leaked testimonies
-
Cyril Ramaphosa takes indirect swipe at Gupta family
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 26 January 2019
-
Rasta goes ahead with Mtukudzi portrait & tweeps aren't happy
-
'Let's not do this on Twitter': Zuma to Mbalula on questioning protocol
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.