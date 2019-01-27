6 killed on WC roads over the weekend

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says several roadblocks were stationed throughout the province.

CAPE TOWN - Six people have been killed on Western Cape roads since the start of this weekend.

Five pedestrians were killed across the metro.

In Khayelitsha, a driver was killed in a motor vehicle accident.

“We tested 684 drivers for alcohol. We arrested 25 drunken drivers and one recording was six times over the limit.”