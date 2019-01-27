Popular Topics
10 Limpopo taxi drivers arrested after shootout over routes

Police say the feud over routes has been brewing since December 2018 and despite the intervention by relevant authorities, the factions "seem hell-bent on causing havoc".

Firearms recovered by police used in a shootout in Hoedspruit. Picture: SAPS.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Hoedspruit outside Phalaborwa on Friday arrested 10 minibus taxi drivers aged between 26 and 44 soon after a shootout erupted over routes in the area.

Police say the feud over routes has been brewing since December 2018 and despite the intervention by relevant authorities, the factions "seem hell-bent on causing havoc".

The shootout allegedly took place at around 1pm, after security vehicles hired by one taxi association to escort their taxis operating in a disputed area were confronted and chased away by a group of people believed to be members of a rival association.

The men inside the security vehicles then responded by shooting at the taxis.

Three men were seriously injured and three Toyota Quantum vehicle were damaged.

Police were called and managed to arrest 10 men after a car chase. Two rifles with 20 live rounds of ammunition, four pistols and two vehicles were recovered during the arrest.

The suspects will appear before the Hoedspruit Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

