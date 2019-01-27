10 Limpopo taxi drivers arrested after shootout over routes
Police say the feud over routes has been brewing since December 2018 and despite the intervention by relevant authorities, the factions "seem hell-bent on causing havoc".
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Hoedspruit outside Phalaborwa on Friday arrested 10 minibus taxi drivers aged between 26 and 44 soon after a shootout erupted over routes in the area.
Police say the feud over routes has been brewing since December 2018 and despite the intervention by relevant authorities, the factions "seem hell-bent on causing havoc".
The shootout allegedly took place at around 1pm, after security vehicles hired by one taxi association to escort their taxis operating in a disputed area were confronted and chased away by a group of people believed to be members of a rival association.
The men inside the security vehicles then responded by shooting at the taxis.
Three men were seriously injured and three Toyota Quantum vehicle were damaged.
Police were called and managed to arrest 10 men after a car chase. Two rifles with 20 live rounds of ammunition, four pistols and two vehicles were recovered during the arrest.
The suspects will appear before the Hoedspruit Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.
Popular in Local
-
Zille on tax revolt: 'We have to stop the theft of public money'
-
Report: Angelo Agrizzi offered R80m for his silence
-
Cyril Ramaphosa takes indirect swipe at Gupta family
-
'Let's not do this on Twitter': Zuma to Mbalula on questioning protocol
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 26 January 2019
-
Rasta goes ahead with Mtukudzi portrait & tweeps aren't happy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.