Unisa registration deadline extended to end of Jan

Local
Students threatened to shut down the institution earlier this month with students calling for better funding and allowances.
JOHANNESBURG - The University of South Africa (Unisa) has extended the registration deadline to the 31 January.
The announcement was made yesterday with the university saying the 25,000 students that were accepted needed to be registered.
Students threatened to shut down the institution earlier this month with students calling for better funding and allowances.
Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela says the academic programme will not be affected by the extension.
