TUT students vow to escalate action to ensure justice for Katlego Monareng
A group of Tshwane University of Technology students says they want the third person they believe was also responsible for the murder of Monareng to be arrested.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) students have vowed to escalate their action to ensure justice for one of the students who was allegedly killed by police officers.
Two officers accused of killing a Tshwane University of Technology student was postponed on Friday.
Captain Joseph Rapoo and Constable John Slender were arrested in August 2018 for the murder of Katlego Monareng, who was shot during a student protest.
A group of Tshwane University of Technology students, who were picketing outside the Soshanguve Magistrates Court, says they want the third person they believe was also responsible for the murder of Monareng to be arrested.
Student leader Sizwe Nyembe says, “Even the one who commanded the officer(s) to shoot must also be arrested. We’re not happy.”
After learning of the postponement students, who were picketing outside court, forced their way into the premises, damaging the gate in the process and daring police to shoot them the way they allegedly killed Monareng.
The two suspects who remain out on bail will be back in the dock on 29 March to allow the National Director of Public Prosecutions to decide whether to transfer it to the High Court.
