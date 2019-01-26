Seven killed in Mpumalanga truck-taxi collision
The exact cause and circumstances of the accident are being investigated by authorities who were on the scene.
JOHANNESBURG - Seven people, six men and a woman, have died and eleven others were injured in an accident in KaNyamazane near Mbombela in Mpumalanga.
The accident took place just after 6am on Saturday, when a truck reportedly collided with a minibus taxi.
Mpumalanga Department of Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi says, “It’s alleged that the minibus was driving from the direction of KaNyamazane towards Mbombela when the crash occurred. It collided into a truck that was reportedly entering the road from the dumping site, at the time. So, it was a T-bone collision.”
