Sanef inquiry to investigate credibility and ethics in media

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) says it will allow for an independent commission of inquiry into the credibility and ethics in the media.

Members of the public will be encouraged to participate and lodge complaints.

This follows allegations by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi that unnamed journalists were paid bribes by the controversial company.

Agrizzi made the startling revelations at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry during his extensive testimony this past week.

“Sanef will be launching its inquiry into the media. It will be an independent commission of inquiry. It will look at the state of media. It will look at issues, exactly, as these kinds of matters; looking at the ethics journalism, how journalists operate and brown-envelop journalists,” says Sanef Council member Mary Papayya.

At the same time, Sanef says the Zondo commission will be investigating the so-called “journalist list” after a former Bosasa executive claimed that some journalists had been paid by the controversial company for information.

Sanef says it held a productive meeting with the commission on Friday afternoon and the forum has welcomed the probe into the veracity of Agrizzi's claim.

Agrizzi said former Correctional Services Commissioner Zach Modise, who retired in 2017, was paid between R10,000 and R20,000 a month between 2007 and 2016.

Agrizzi added that Bosasa executive Papa Leshabane was given R71,000 a month in cash from which he was to pay to Modise and journalists who haven’t been named.

Agrizzi said the journalists were paid to “presumably” write good stories about Bosasa.