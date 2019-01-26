Sactu boss back in court in April for misappropriating R50mil in donations

Colleen Khumalo, along with virologist Doctor Alfred Bere, stand accused of mismanaging donor funds meant to assist in the fight against the spread of transmissible diseases.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union’s (Sactwu) Worker Health Programme CEO, Colleen Khumalo, will make another appearance in the Cape Town Regional Court in April.

Khumalo, along with virologist Doctor Alfred Bere, a Zimbabwean-born US citizen, stand accused of mismanaging donor funds meant to assist in the fight against the spread of transmissible diseases.

Bere was arrested at the Beitbridge border post on the way to the country of his birth in August last year and made a brief appearance at the Musina Magistrates Court.

It’s believed Khumalo misappropriated donor funds to the tune of R50 million meant to be redistributed to deserving Non-Profit Organisations.

These entities assist in the fight against the spread of transmissible diseases by making health services available to target groups.

Hawks spokesperson, Philani Nkwalase, says doctor Alfred Bere is currently out on R100,000 bail.

“Khumalo is alleged to have submitted fraudulent invoices from different companies and NPOs and the amount is subject to increase. This was done in common cause along with several other business entities or persons.

The case has been postponed for further investigation. Khumalo was released on bail of R20,000.