SA government supports Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro

Juan Guaido declared himself president last week, winning the backing of US President Donald Trump and many Latin American nations.

INDIA - Government has thrown its weight behind Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, describing as irregular the decision by opposition leader Juan Guaido to declare himself an interim president.

Guaido declared himself president last week, winning the backing of US President Donald Trump and many Latin American nations.

This pushed Maduro to break relations with the US ,ordering its ambassadors to leave the country.