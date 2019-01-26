Rasta goes ahead with Mtukudzi portrait & tweeps aren't happy

Rasta has risen to infamy over the past couple of years for his paintings mostly of prominent deceased South Africans which don't really resemble them or don't look like them at all.

JOHANNESBURG - South African artist Lebani Sirenje, popularly known as Rasta, has done a portrait of late Zimbabwean jazz legend Oliver Mtukudzi, despite calls on social media for him to not pick his paintbrush up.

Rasta has risen to infamy over the past couple of years for his paintings mostly of prominent deceased South Africans which don't really resemble them or don't look like them at all.

Recent examples include the late Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo and Linda 'Pro Kid' Mkhize.

Even very-much-alive President Cyril Ramaphosa has not been spared.

Mtukudzi died at the age 66 in Harare, Zimbabwe and predicting that he'd do a portrait, social media users pleaded that Rasta leave him alone.

But, when something is your thing, it's your thing.

May we stop RASTA from drawing OLIVER MTUKUDZI. — NEGRO (@MkhwanaziNginga) January 26, 2019

Can someone stop Rasta before he starts a Oliver Mtukudzi painting #RIPTuku. — Tafs Wethu🇿🇼 (@TafsFoEva) January 25, 2019

Rasta wants to draw Oliver Mtukudzi https://t.co/kESNtwh03O — Mnumzane (@Mr_Madondo) January 26, 2019

Presenting, Oliver Mtukudzi, by Rasta.

The real Oliver Mtukudzi is on the right.

I don't know what Rasta smokes, but enough is enough!#RIPTuku pic.twitter.com/cMGxUmj8V5 — Mathanda (@MathandaNcube) January 26, 2019

Rasta is out of order. This is not Oliver Mtukudzi!!! pic.twitter.com/y0nSJqkJ3X — Kasiville Media (@KasivilleMedia) January 26, 2019

Is this suppose to be Oliver Mtukudzi 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/qDvCbW6tlH — Bhungane (@BhunganeMousse) January 26, 2019

We need an intervention. https://t.co/T2VBUECKpw — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) January 26, 2019

So this is our beloved Tuku hahahahaha! Rasta https://t.co/kQgzx5WtcY — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) January 26, 2019

Someone needs to check if Rasta is not smoking the paint he paints with pic.twitter.com/JTWHtdCx5a — Amukelani Chauke (@Amu_keh_larney) January 26, 2019

Wait..who is this being painted? We must also ask him to paint ntate Oliver Mtukudzi. https://t.co/D5gUaa7BIB — Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) January 26, 2019