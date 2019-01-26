Rasta goes ahead with Mtukudzi portrait & tweeps aren't happy
Rasta has risen to infamy over the past couple of years for his paintings mostly of prominent deceased South Africans which don't really resemble them or don't look like them at all.
JOHANNESBURG - South African artist Lebani Sirenje, popularly known as Rasta, has done a portrait of late Zimbabwean jazz legend Oliver Mtukudzi, despite calls on social media for him to not pick his paintbrush up.
Rasta has risen to infamy over the past couple of years for his paintings mostly of prominent deceased South Africans which don't really resemble them or don't look like them at all.
Recent examples include the late Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo and Linda 'Pro Kid' Mkhize.
Even very-much-alive President Cyril Ramaphosa has not been spared.
Rasta must be arrested #ANCManifesto pic.twitter.com/YzSBXik5F2— Kumkani (@Kumkani_Kalipa) January 12, 2019
Mtukudzi died at the age 66 in Harare, Zimbabwe and predicting that he'd do a portrait, social media users pleaded that Rasta leave him alone.
But, when something is your thing, it's your thing.
May we stop RASTA from drawing OLIVER MTUKUDZI.— NEGRO (@MkhwanaziNginga) January 26, 2019
Can someone stop Rasta before he starts a Oliver Mtukudzi painting #RIPTuku.— Tafs Wethu🇿🇼 (@TafsFoEva) January 25, 2019
Rasta wants to draw Oliver Mtukudzi https://t.co/kESNtwh03O— Mnumzane (@Mr_Madondo) January 26, 2019
Presenting, Oliver Mtukudzi, by Rasta.
The real Oliver Mtukudzi is on the right.— Mathanda (@MathandaNcube) January 26, 2019
I don't know what Rasta smokes, but enough is enough!#RIPTuku pic.twitter.com/cMGxUmj8V5
Rasta is out of order. This is not Oliver Mtukudzi!!! pic.twitter.com/y0nSJqkJ3X— Kasiville Media (@KasivilleMedia) January 26, 2019
Is this suppose to be Oliver Mtukudzi 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/qDvCbW6tlH— Bhungane (@BhunganeMousse) January 26, 2019
We need an intervention. https://t.co/T2VBUECKpw— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) January 26, 2019
So this is our beloved Tuku hahahahaha! Rasta https://t.co/kQgzx5WtcY— Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) January 26, 2019
Someone needs to check if Rasta is not smoking the paint he paints with pic.twitter.com/JTWHtdCx5a— Amukelani Chauke (@Amu_keh_larney) January 26, 2019
Mara this guy!!!! https://t.co/gK3ZcihvWz— Phillip vilakazi (@Mr_v005) January 26, 2019
Wait..who is this being painted? We must also ask him to paint ntate Oliver Mtukudzi. https://t.co/D5gUaa7BIB— Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) January 26, 2019
Is that Oliver Masinga? https://t.co/hLqhstG8WT— Thabo Mokgola (@thabo_mokgola) January 26, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Malema: Whoever goes into coalition with EFF must agree on land
-
4 Joburg pupils involved in school fight caught on film suspended
-
PowerBall results: Friday 25 January 2019
-
Ramaphosa says government to reopen controversial SAA India route
-
BLF accused of shutting down voter registration centres
-
Firefighters deployed to vegetation fire along R27 route
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.