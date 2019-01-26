Ramaphosa says government to reopen controversial SAA India route

President Cyril Ramaphosa told a business forum here in India that he doesn’t understand why that route was dropped.

INDIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he wants to know why the South African Airways (SAA) direct route to India was stopped, saying government will make sure it's re-established.

Ramaphosa was speaking during a business Forum in India today as he concluded his state visit to the country.

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor previously told the state capture commission that she was offered ormer public Enterprises minister Barbra Hogan's job as public enterprises minister by the Guptas, who she claims wanted her to drop the SAA flight route to India in favour of the Gupta-linked Indian airline Jet Airways.

During her testimony, Hogan described how she was shocked when she heard rumours that the SAA flight route to Mumbai would be dropped, saying it was one of the least loss-making routes and was servicing a rapidly growing tourism and business relationship between South Africa and India.

