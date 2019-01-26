Ramaphosa says government to reopen controversial SAA India route
President Cyril Ramaphosa told a business forum here in India that he doesn’t understand why that route was dropped.
INDIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he wants to know why the South African Airways (SAA) direct route to India was stopped, saying government will make sure it's re-established.
Ramaphosa was speaking during a business Forum in India today as he concluded his state visit to the country.
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor previously told the state capture commission that she was offered ormer public Enterprises minister Barbra Hogan's job as public enterprises minister by the Guptas, who she claims wanted her to drop the SAA flight route to India in favour of the Gupta-linked Indian airline Jet Airways.
During her testimony, Hogan described how she was shocked when she heard rumours that the SAA flight route to Mumbai would be dropped, saying it was one of the least loss-making routes and was servicing a rapidly growing tourism and business relationship between South Africa and India.
Ramaphosa told a business forum here in India that he doesn’t understand why that route was dropped.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall results: Friday 25 January 2019
-
Protests mar first day of final voter registration weekend
-
4 Joburg pupils involved in school fight caught on film suspended
-
Overberg fire chief says signs suggests Botrivier fire was man-made
-
Registering to vote for the first time? Here's what you need to know
-
Seven killed in Mpumalanga truck-taxi collision
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.