Ramaphosa says SA is cleansing itself of past years' corruption
President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again reflected on former President Jacob Zuma’s administration.
INDIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told business leaders in India that South Africa is back to good governance and ethical adherence.
Ramaphosa was speaking in the country, as he concluded his state visit.
He has once again reflected on former President Jacob Zuma’s administration.
“We are seeking to be a country that embraces the best of ethics and governance. The past few years, we lost our way.”
He says the country is now on a path of renewal.
“We have found our way back and South Africa is back to good ethical adherence, good governance. Our institutions were infected by a spate of corrupt activities and we’re getting out of that. We’re cleansing ourselves.”
He adds the country is repositioning itself so that it can attract more international investment.
