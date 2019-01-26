Ramaphosa: SA to use UN Security Council seat to prioritise ordinary people
President Ramaphosa has assured the India government that South Africa’s tenure on the UN Security Council will prioritise the ordinary people of the world and push for its reform.
NEW DELHI - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the India government that South Africa’s tenure on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will prioritise the ordinary people of the world and push for its reform.
The president was speaking after holding officials talks with his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
President Ramaphosa and Modi, together with several of their Cabinet ministers, held bilateral talks and concluded a three-year strategic program of cooperation aimed at ensuring a result-oriented partnership which benefits the people of both countries.
“We’ve instructed our ministers and officials to commence immediate implementation of this programme that we have concluded in order to take our bilateral level to a higher level.”
During their talks, the two leaders expressed concern at the slow pace of the UN reforms.
“(And) we ensured India that our tenure on the Security Council will be to extend peace and security in the world.”
He says South Africa wants to use its seat on the Security Council to achieve a more representative and equitable UN Security Council Membership.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall results: Friday 25 January 2019
-
Protests mar first day of final voter registration weekend
-
Registering to vote for the first time? Here's what you need to know
-
4 Joburg pupils involved in school fight caught on film suspended
-
Mrwebi’s legal team defends Richard Mdluli
-
Ramaphosa defends ‘complex legacy’ of Gandhi and Mandela
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.