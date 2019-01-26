Ramaphosa: SA to use UN Security Council seat to prioritise ordinary people

President Ramaphosa has assured the India government that South Africa’s tenure on the UN Security Council will prioritise the ordinary people of the world and push for its reform.

NEW DELHI - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the India government that South Africa’s tenure on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will prioritise the ordinary people of the world and push for its reform.

The president was speaking after holding officials talks with his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Ramaphosa and Modi, together with several of their Cabinet ministers, held bilateral talks and concluded a three-year strategic program of cooperation aimed at ensuring a result-oriented partnership which benefits the people of both countries.

“We’ve instructed our ministers and officials to commence immediate implementation of this programme that we have concluded in order to take our bilateral level to a higher level.”

During their talks, the two leaders expressed concern at the slow pace of the UN reforms.

“(And) we ensured India that our tenure on the Security Council will be to extend peace and security in the world.”

He says South Africa wants to use its seat on the Security Council to achieve a more representative and equitable UN Security Council Membership.