Punish ANC by not voting, say Krugersdorp protestors

Protesting residents have threatened to escalate their protest if IEC officials reopen the voting station in the area.

KRUGERSDORP - Some Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) voting stations in Krugersdorp townships have been closed due to protests.

Protesting residents have threatened to escalate their protest if IEC officials reopen the voting station in the area.

Munsieville residents in the west of Johannesburg blocked roads leading to the various voting stations.

They say the only way they can be heard is if they don’t vote. The protestors say they have tried to communicate peacefully with government for too many years.

The smell of burning tires and rubble fills the air as some residents are calling on residents to punish the African National Congress (ANC) by not voting.

There’s a heavy police presence and residents say police should not try to assist IEC officials.

When asked about an alternative party this community leader says the ANC has already broken down.

Meanwhile, Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem says the country should consider why not to vote for the ANC.

"The people must ask themselves, do they still have a government that has destroyed this economy. A government that is exposed by the Zondo commission [inquriy into state capture].