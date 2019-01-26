Political parties to criss-cross SA in bid to register first-time voters
The youth have been the main target of political parties whose leaders will be crisscrossing the country in a bid to register first-time voters.
DURBAN - South African political parties will be making their way to all corners of the country to encourage communities to register to vote in the Independent Electoral Commission’s final registration drive.
Polling stations nationwide open at 8am on Saturday, 26 January, and are due to close at 5pm.
KwaZulu-Natal is one of the biggest contributors to the national vote, and leaders from all political formations will be visiting several parts of the province encouraging namely young people to register to vote.
eThekwini Mayor and African National Congress councillor Zandile Gumede says she’s concerned about the high number of people who still haven’t registered their addresses: “According to Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) records more than 142,000 of eThekwini residents have not confirmed their addresses. This is a worrying statistic and therefore I encourage people to use this final opportunity to capture their addresses.”
ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala will be conducting a door-to-door campaign in the eThekwini region, while the Democratic Alliance provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango will be in the same region at his voting station in Westville.
Inkatha Freedom Party president Mangosuthu Buthelezi will be in the southern part of KwaZulu-Natal at the Amanzimtoti Civic Centre, Gugwini school and KwaMakhutha, and then Umlazi Comtech.
